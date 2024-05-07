Watch Now
Sub-freezing temperatures and more wind expected in parts of the Front Range overnight

It will be another windy and cool day, with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s across the metro area Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will likely drop to just below freezing overnight.
Posted at 3:07 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 17:16:12-04

DENVER — It may be May, but Mother Nature hasn’t gotten the email.

Sub-freezing temperatures and more wind are expected along the Palmer Divide overnight Tuesday.

A freeze warning will be in effect starting at midnight for central Elbert and east Douglas counties.

Temperatures as low as 27 degrees are expected. The warning expires at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service warns that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Cool and windy again on Tuesday across the Denver metro area

Strong winds will also make a return across the foothills and plains overnight.

It won't be quite as windy on Wednesday, and we'll see a bit more sunshine across the state.

Another storm moves into Colorado on Thursday, bringing a better chance of showers to the Denver metro area and cooler temperatures in the 50s.

And while there is no snow in the forecast for the Denver area, the city is no stranger to May snowfall events.

We typically see 1.7 inches of snow on average during the month.

Here are the 10 snowiest Mays, according to the National Weather Service:

  1. 15.5" 1898
  2. 13.7" 1950
  3. 13.5" 1978
  4. 13.2" 1912
  5. 12.0" 1917
  6. 10.0" 1908
  7. 9.0" 1907
  8. 8.9" 1893
  9. 8.8" 1957
  10. 8.3" 1944

