It's another windy morning along the Front Range, with gusts between 40 to 60 miles per hour for the early commute.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s along the urban corridor.

It will be dry and sunny to start on the plains, with more snow falls in the mountains. This snow will continue on and off through Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the Park and Elkhead mountains and the Flat Tops for an additional 4 to 8 inches of snow.

It won't be quite as windy on Wednesday, and we'll see a bit more sunshine across the state.

Another storm moves into Colorado Thursday, bringing a better chance of showers to the Denver metro area and cooler temperatures in the 50s.

So far, it looks like a pleasant Mother's Day weekend with highs near 70 degrees on Sunday.

Cool and windy again on Tuesday across the Denver metro area

