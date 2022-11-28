50s in Denver today, but more snow hits the metro area tonight

DENVER — We are in for one more mild day before our next storm hits Colorado. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-50s across the plains today, with 30s in the mountains.

A cold front will move into Colorado later today and will bring snow and colder weather to the Denver metro area on Tuesday. This new storm should bring significant snowfall for the mountains, with around 8 to 16 inches in the northwestern mountains, 6 to 12 inches in the central mountains and around 2-5 inches for the Denver area through midday Tuesday.

It will also be very cold, with highs only in the 20s for the metro-area on Tuesday afternoon. As skies clear, temperatures will fall to the single digits and low teens early Wednesday.

Staying chilly, with highs in the 30s, but dry on Wednesday. Milder air settles in through the end of the week as highs return to the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Denver7 Weather

