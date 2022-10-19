Red Flag Warning issued for much of Eastern Plains Wednesday as dry conditions raise wildfire risk

DENVER – A combination of dry grasses, warm temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity on Wednesday will raise the risk for wildfires across much of the Eastern Plains through the afternoon, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday from Cheyenne, Wyo., all the way down to Colorado Springs, expanding eastward past the Colorado-Nebraska/Kansas state line, NWS officials said in their forecast discussion.

Some of Colorado’s Front Range towns like Fort Collins, Greeley, Castle Rock and Colorado Springs will be under the warning. Denver was not under the Red Flag Warning as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service in Boulder

Near-critical fire weather conditions are expected in the Foothills and mountains as well, NWS forecasters said.

Gusty north winds up to 35 mph combined with low relative humidity could lead to rapid fire spread for ready to burn fuels which can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the NWS, so if you’re in any of the affected areas, the NWS asks that you avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause sparks.

⚠️ High Fire Danger Wednesday ⚠️



Red Flag Warning in effect for tomorrow afternoon, due to low humidity and gusty north winds. Have go kit ready, fill up your tank, and avoid the use of equipment that may cause sparks. #COwx pic.twitter.com/Rgv2BnsIDo — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 18, 2022

Already on Tuesday, fire crews were battling a 30-acre wildfire off Highway 115 near the Fort Carson training area.

And Wednesday morning, reports of very strong smoke were also being reported in the south metro area. South Metro Fire Rescue officials said in a tweet the smoke could be related to prescribed burns near Lake George.

The warm and dry weather pattern can be expected to continue for the next several days, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s through Saturday.

The weather pattern changes with winds increasing Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front, which will bring colder and wetter weather Sunday. Rain may mix with, or change to, light snow in Denver by Monday morning, according to Denver7 meteorologist Katie LaSalle.

In its long-term forecast discussion, however, the NWS writes that “there still is considerable uncertainty” about how the storm will track, meaning it’s still too early to tell whether the metro area will get its first taste of winter by the time Monday arrives.

Snow will be likely for the mountains and foothills though, LaSalle said.