Thirty-acre wildland fire breaks out near Fort Carson

DENVER — Fire crews are working at a 30-acre wildland fire off Highway 115 near the Fort Carson training area.

Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services is working with other firefighting agencies in the area. The fire, called the Salt Canyon Fire, started around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

No buildings are threatened as of 3:30 p.m.

The fire began outside Fort Carson along the highway, but then jumped onto the post's property, authorities said.

Smoke and flames are visible from the surrounding areas.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.