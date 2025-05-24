NWS: Friday’s storm produced 3 tornadoes in Colorado, including an EF-2

DENVER — Less than a week after four tornadoes hit Colorado’s eastern plains, three more touched down — including one EF-2 and one EF-1 — in Logan and Washington counties on Friday, causing damage but no reported injuries.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued its preliminary report on the supercell that produced the three tornadoes that snapped power lines and damaged several properties in the two northeastern Colorado counties.

The first tornado rated an EF-1 was reported around 5:09 p.m. Friday near Messex in Logan County. According to the NWS report, it had estimated peak winds of 100 mph and stayed on the ground for more than 10 miles, ending in Washington County.

The NWS survey summary is as follows:

“The formation of this tornado was captured well by storm chaser video. The tornado did not have a coherent damage path. There was sporadic damage south of the South Platte River, primarily to a trio of grain silos. Two silos had their tops removed, one was shifted off the pad, another was destroyed. One off duty NWS employee confirmed the location of the tornado as it crossed Logan County Road R just south of County Road 59. The tornado dissipated just southwest of the Prewitt Reservoir with no evidence it crossed I-76.”

The second tornado, rated an EF-2, was reported around 5:37 p.m. Friday in rural Washington County. According to the NWS report, it had estimated peak winds of 118 mph and stayed on the ground for more than 8 miles, ending near Fremont Butte in Washington County.

The NWS survey summary is as follows:

“Well documented tornado that moved south parallel to CO-63, remaining generally in open areas 2-3 miles west of CO-63. We obtained the width (400 yds) of the tornado based on power poles snapped along County Road 50. One single family residence was struck with EF-1 damage to the house, along with EF-1 damage to all outbuildings and trees on the property. Debris from the property was carried approximately one mile to the south- southwest. Further south of the damaged property, power poles were snapped and thrown a considerable distance (~25 yds), consistent with EF-2 intensity. The power poles were on the west side of County Road AA, just north of County Road 48. Video evidence and the results of the storm survey suggest that the tornado dissipated just before 6 PM MDT.”

The third tornado rated an EFU, was reported around 6:10 p.m. Friday near Akron. It was a short-lived tornado and stayed on the ground for less than a mile.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Colorado sees an average of 27 tornadoes during May and June, with June being the busiest month with an average of 17 tornadoes. More than 2,100 tornado events have been recorded in Colorado since 1950, and at least five deaths have been related to twisters.

Weld County is the most tornado-prone county in Colorado—and the entire country—and has seen more than 268 tornadoes since 1950. The city and county of Denver have seen 16 tornadoes in the same period.