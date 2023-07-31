Live blog: Flash flood warnings in effect across the Denver metro as thunderstorm activity starts picking up

DENVER – After a dry weather pattern over the past several days, widespread thunderstorm and shower activity will begin to pop up late Monday afternoon and continue each afternoon until the weekend for the Denver metro.

The stronger storms will be capable of producing 1-2 inches of rain in less than an hour, which could lead to flash flooding along low-lying urban areas of the Front Range, small creeks and streams, and burn scar areas in the mountains, according to NWS meteorologists. Drivers were advised to avoid flooded roads and be ready to move to higher ground if flooding is imminent.

7:30 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Fort Collins, Wellington and Laporte are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 p.m. Those in the area could see quarter-size hail and wind up to 60 mph.

7:18 p.m. | Road closures | Monarch Road is closed between Castle Pines Parkway and Stonedale in Castle Pines due to flooding. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said four cars are underwater, but no one is trapped.

Remember: Do not drive across flooded roadways.

6:38 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Boulder, Louisville and Superior are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Those in the area could see half dollar-sized hail and wind up to 60 mph.

6:25 p.m. | Weather update | Doors for tonight's Red Rocks show will not open until 7 p.m., the venue announced.

6:10 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Weld County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. Those in the impacted area could see wind up to 50 mph and golf ball-sized hail.

6:00 p.m. | Weather update | The NWS Boulder office has issued a special weather statement for Weld County. Those in the area can expect potential penny-sized hail and wind up to 30 mph.

The statement is in effect until 6:30 p.m.

5:49 p.m. | Rockies weather delay | The start of Monday's Rockies game is delayed due to weather. The team said it will provide updates when they become available.

The start of tonight’s game will be delayed due to weather.



5:20 p.m. | Weather update | Strong storms have formed over the southern Denver metro and foothills, the NWS says, which could produce localized flooding.

4:54 p.m. | Flash flood warning | A flash flood warning is now in effect for Jefferson County through 8 p.m., according to the NWS in Boulder.