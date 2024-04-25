Lightning strikes home in Evergreen, possibly in Broomfield Thursday, officials said

DENVER — At least one home was struck by lightning as severe thunderstorms made their way east from the foothills into the Eastern Plains Thursday afternoon.

Evergreen Fire Rescue responded to a home struck by lightning on Denver View Dr. and a smoke report on High Dr. at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday following a report of a home struck by lightning and smoke coming from a property on High Dr.

The incident commander at Denver View confirmed lightning struck the home and fireghters were conducting an overhaul to check for fire or heat, fire officials said on the social media site X, formerly Twitter.

Around the same time, North Metro Fire reported on the same platform that crews were on scene of a structure fire on W. 154th Ave. in Broomfield, “possibly caused by lightning,” fire officials in that area said.

The family inside that home was able to escape with their dogs and no one was injured, South Metro Fire Rescue officials wrote.

The fire was quickly extinguished, containing most of the damage to the roof and attic.

“It is unknown whether the family will be able to remain at home tonight due to damage, which will be determined by a building official,” fire officials said, adding some firefighters remained on scene to check for hot spots to make sure the fire doesn’t rekindle.

“We’re going to see more thunderstorm activity showing up across eastern Colorado through the evening,” said Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson Thursday afternoon. “In through tonight, we could see larger hail, wind and lightning especially up into far northeastern Colorado and generally thunderstorms, a possibility for the Front Range and Denver area.”

While storms were a possibility in Denver Thursday evening, the metro's hourly planner showed conditions switching to cloudy skies after 8 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms will return to Denver on Friday, especially into the afternoon and evening hours before more widespread chances of showers arrive in the forecast on Saturday.