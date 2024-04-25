Tornado, winter storm watches in Colorado; Denver to see soaking rains, storms

DENVER — Colorado’s weather alert map is lit up with a plethora of watches Thursday ranging from a winter storm watch in the mountains to a tornado watch across the far northeastern plains.

The season’s first tornado warning was issued for Washington County until 4 p.m. Thursday by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

A tornado watch was issued until midnight for the following Colorado counties:



Baca

Kiowa

Prowers

Additionally, a tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for these three Colorado counties:



Cheyenne

Kit Carson

Logan

Phillips

Sedgwick

Washington

Yuma

“We’re going to see more thunderstorm activity showing up across eastern Colorado through the evening,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson. “In through tonight, we could see larger hail, wind and lightning especially up into far northeastern Colorado and generally thunderstorms, a possibility for the Front Range and Denver area.”

While storms were a possibility in Denver Thursday evening, the metro's hourly planner showed conditions switching to cloudy skies after 8 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms will return to Denver on Friday, especially into the afternoon and evening hours before more widespread chances of showers arrive in the forecast on Saturday.

After a dry and warm couple of days in Denver, the spring weather system is expected to bring scattered storms to the metro and Front Range on Friday then transitioning to more soaking rains Saturday into Sunday.

“We could see around 1 to 2 inches of liquid here for the Front Range,” added Donaldson.

Denver7 Colorado's weather map shows a plethora amount of alerts in effect through the weekend.

While the precipitation in Denver should remain as rain, heavy snow is expected to fall in Colorado’s north central mountains.

A winter storm watch is set to go into effect Friday evening into Saturday night for areas in Rocky Mountain National Park, Medicine Bow Range, Mountains of Summit County, Mosquito Range and Indian Peaks, according to the NWS.

Portions of Jackson, Larimer, Grand, Boulder, Summit, Gilpin, Clear Creek and Park Counties are included in the winter storm watch.

The NWS said snowfall totals could range between 6 and 24 inches with the “highest amounts across the Front Range Mountains above 10,000 feet.”

The NWS warned travel in these areas could become slick and hazardous.

Denver7 Colorado severe weather threats for Thursday.

A winter storm watch will also go into effect for portions of Teller County, Rampart Range and Pikes Peak starting Friday afternoon through Saturday evening, said the NWS.

Further west, a winter weather advisory will go into effect Friday at 6 p.m. until early Sunday morning for Colorado’s high country.

In addition to the winter and storm alerts, a high fire danger was a concern for southern Colorado where a red flag warning remained in effect on Thursday.

