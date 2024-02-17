How much did it snow? Colorado snow totals for Feb. 16-17, 2024 snowstorm

A winter storm that moved into Colorado Friday created icy roads in the Denver metro area and dumped several inches of snow in other parts of the state.

Around two inches of snow fell Friday night into Saturday for much of Denver, with pockets of 3-4 inches in the eastern part of town and near the Palmer Divide, according to NWS snowfall analysis.

Skies will gradually clear out and road conditions will improve this afternoon. We'll see more sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. The 50s return by Sunday.

Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Saturday morning.

4 NNW Mount Crested But, CO 5 inches

4 NW Peterson AFB, CO 4.4 inches

1 SSW Crescent Village, CO 4 inches

1 NNW Louisville, CO 3.9 inches

3 NNW Marshall, CO 3.6 inches

2 NW Colorado Springs, CO 3.5 inches

4 S Colorado Springs, CO 3 inches

Red Mountain Pass, CO 3 inches

2 NNW Louisville, CO 2.8 inches

2 NE Leadville, CO 2.2 inches

Poudre Park, CO 2 inches

2 NNE Monument, CO 2 inches

Molas Pass, CO 2 inches

15 W Montrose, CO 1.5 inches

Coal Bank Pass, CO 1.5 inches

2 N Longmont, CO 1.2 inches

4 E Camp Bird, CO 1 inch