Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherWeather News

Actions

How much did it snow? Colorado snow totals for Feb. 16-17, 2024 snowstorm

Icy roads remained a concern Saturday morning in Denver, but the snow has moved out and skies will clear by Saturday afternoon. Warmer Sunday and into next week. Katie LaSalle has your forecast.
snowtotals.png
Posted at 9:44 AM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 11:45:51-05

A winter storm that moved into Colorado Friday created icy roads in the Denver metro area and dumped several inches of snow in other parts of the state.

Around two inches of snow fell Friday night into Saturday for much of Denver, with pockets of 3-4 inches in the eastern part of town and near the Palmer Divide, according to NWS snowfall analysis.

Skies will gradually clear out and road conditions will improve this afternoon. We'll see more sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. The 50s return by Sunday.

MORE: Hourly forecast | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Saturday morning.

4 NNW Mount Crested But, CO 5 inches

4 NW Peterson AFB, CO 4.4 inches

1 SSW Crescent Village, CO 4 inches

1 NNW Louisville, CO 3.9 inches

3 NNW Marshall, CO 3.6 inches

2 NW Colorado Springs, CO 3.5 inches

4 S Colorado Springs, CO 3 inches

Red Mountain Pass, CO 3 inches

2 NNW Louisville, CO 2.8 inches

2 NE Leadville, CO 2.2 inches

Poudre Park, CO 2 inches

2 NNE Monument, CO 2 inches

Molas Pass, CO 2 inches

15 W Montrose, CO 1.5 inches

Coal Bank Pass, CO 1.5 inches

2 N Longmont, CO 1.2 inches

4 E Camp Bird, CO 1 inch

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020