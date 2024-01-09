Here’s when we’ll start seeing post 5 p.m. sunsets in Colorado this year

DENVER — You may have noticed the day is getting longer, albeit incrementally.

Short winter days are slowly coming to an end as we move away from the winter solstice and creep closer to the summer solstice in June, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

And maybe the most noticeable indicator of that is the sunset time. Tuesday, Jan. 16 marks the first day this year that sunsets in Colorado will be at 5 p.m. – no more sunsets in the 4 p.m. hour.

And the sun will rise at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday, giving us 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight for the first time in 2024.

We are currently gaining about a minute and a half of daylight every day, and that number will progressively grow until it starts slowing down the closer we get to the first day of summer.

Between now and June 20, we will gain more than five hours of additional daylight—and that includes daylight saving time, which is March 10 this year.