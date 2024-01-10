Watch Now
Heavy wind gusts across Colorado put Denver International Airport on a temporary ground stop Wednesday

It will be windy Wednesday, with gusts near 50 mph along the Front Range. It'll be mostly sunny, but light snow is possible Thursday.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jan 10, 2024
DENVER — It was incredibly windy across the foothills and lower elevations in Colorado Wednesday, prompting the FAA to issue a temporary ground stop at Denver International Airport.

Gusts fell below high wind warning criteria, but it was still enough to make mid-30s temperatures feel a lot colder, the National Weather Service Boulder said.

"This should be near the peak of the gusts, with the strongest beginning to shift off to the east," the NWS said.

But the forecasters said to expect these conditions to continue Wednesday across the high country and lower elevations.

With a good amount of fresh snowfall, this will mean blowing snow and poor visibility on snow-covered roads, especially the I-70 corridor and Eisenhower Tunnel.

And there are forecasts showing winds peaking at 40-50 mph by early Wednesday afternoon. However, there is up to a 30% chance for stronger gusts up to 60 mph early afternoon across the western I-25 corridor including Boulder and Highway 93, the NWS said.
With windy and dry conditions on the plains, there may be areas of elevated fire weather conditions in the afternoon with the lower humidity northeast of the Denver metro, according to the NWS.
Winds slow down considerably by Wednesday evening.
Here are the strongest recent maximum wind gusts recorded around Colorado Wednesday morning.
  • Mancos Hill Mine (three miles east of Mancos) — 30 mph
  • Lake George — 31 mph
  • Heeney Rd. Green Mountain Reservoir — 32 mph
  • Taylor Park — 33 mph
  • Carpenter Peak — 34 mph
  • Big Horn (south of Fox Creek) — 35 mph
  • Boulder Flatiron — 36 mph
  • Golden — 37 mph
  • Big Bear Park (east of Glacier Club in Durango)— 38 mph
  • Log Chute (north of Durango) — 39 mph
  • Telluride Ski Resort — 43 mph
  • City of Colorado Springs Municipal Airport — 45 mph
  • Silver West Airport — 46 mph
  • Redfeather — 48 mph
  • Leadville, Lake County Airport — 52 mph
  • Broomfield/Jeffco — 53 mph
  • SB Steel St. Ramp to WB I-70 — 55 mph
  • Colorado Air and Space Port Airport — 56 mph
  • Tercio Ranch (south of Stonewall) — 57 mph
  • Lewis Creek (northwest of Durango) — 59 mph
  • Snowmass ski area alpine — 60 mph
  • Storm Peak Laboratory — 61 mph
  • Georgetown Truck Parking — 61 mph
  • Berthoud Pass — 64 mph
  • Bottle Peak — 70 mph
