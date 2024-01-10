Heavy wind gusts across Colorado put Denver International Airport on a temporary ground stop Wednesday

DENVER — It was incredibly windy across the foothills and lower elevations in Colorado Wednesday, prompting the FAA to issue a temporary ground stop at Denver International Airport.

Gusts fell below high wind warning criteria, but it was still enough to make mid-30s temperatures feel a lot colder, the National Weather Service Boulder said.

"This should be near the peak of the gusts, with the strongest beginning to shift off to the east," the NWS said.

But the forecasters said to expect these conditions to continue Wednesday across the high country and lower elevations.

With a good amount of fresh snowfall, this will mean blowing snow and poor visibility on snow-covered roads, especially the I-70 corridor and Eisenhower Tunnel.

A high wind warning criteria is not likely, but the NWS said there's the potential for isolated gusts 55-65 mph in localized windy spots off the foothills.



Gusty winds will spread eastward across the plains on Wednesday. Winds gusts from 45 to 60 mph can be expected on Wednesday over the higher terrain with 35 to 45 mph over the plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/DQfR81jxZi — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 10, 2024

And there are forecasts showing winds peaking at 40-50 mph by early Wednesday afternoon. However, there is up to a 30% chance for stronger gusts up to 60 mph early afternoon across the western I-25 corridor including Boulder and Highway 93, the NWS said.

With windy and dry conditions on the plains, there may be areas of elevated fire weather conditions in the afternoon with the lower humidity northeast of the Denver metro, according to the NWS.

Winds slow down considerably by Wednesday evening.

Here are the strongest recent maximum wind gusts recorded around Colorado Wednesday morning.



Mancos Hill Mine (three miles east of Mancos) — 30 mph

Lake George — 31 mph

Heeney Rd. Green Mountain Reservoir — 32 mph

Taylor Park — 33 mph

Carpenter Peak — 34 mph

Big Horn (south of Fox Creek) — 35 mph

Boulder Flatiron — 36 mph

Golden — 37 mph

Big Bear Park (east of Glacier Club in Durango)— 38 mph

Log Chute (north of Durango) — 39 mph

Telluride Ski Resort — 43 mph

City of Colorado Springs Municipal Airport — 45 mph

Silver West Airport — 46 mph

Denver International Airport — 47 mph

JUST IN: The @FAANews says DIA is experiencing delays for arrivals of about 15 mins. on average due to high wind gusts in the area. #COwx https://t.co/wW9Xtw42Ob — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) January 10, 2024

Redfeather — 48 mph

Leadville, Lake County Airport — 52 mph

Broomfield/Jeffco — 53 mph

SB Steel St. Ramp to WB I-70 — 55 mph

Colorado Air and Space Port Airport — 56 mph

Tercio Ranch (south of Stonewall) — 57 mph

Lewis Creek (northwest of Durango) — 59 mph

Snowmass ski area alpine — 60 mph

Storm Peak Laboratory — 61 mph

Georgetown Truck Parking — 61 mph

Berthoud Pass — 64 mph

Bottle Peak — 70 mph

WP Eagle Wind — 78 mph



Sunny but windy across the Denver metro area Wednesday