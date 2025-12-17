Get a wind of this! The top wind speeds from Wednesday's 'high impact wind event' across the Front Range

DENVER — A "high impact wind event" expected to bring up to 90 mph gusts across the Front Range foothills Wednesday ended up beating expectations, with gusts nearing the triple digits later in the afternoon.

Officials from the National Weather Service in Boulder said earlier this morning the strongest wind gusts were expected to occur between 12-5 p.m, with 70-90 mph gusts likely for the area.

High winds did indeed arrive by Wednesday afternoon, with the NCAR Mesa Lab southwest of Boulder registering gusts of up to 96 mph, the Arvada RAWS station near Highway 93 registering gusts of up to 93 mph, and Boulder Airport recording 87 mph wind gusts.

But wind reports from across the Front Range show some other impressive amounts. Check them out for yourself below:



97 MPH — 3 SW Rocky Flats, Jefferson County, CO

96 MPH — 3 NW Marshall, Boulder County, CO

93 MPH — 4 SSW Rocky Flats, Jefferson County, CO

87 MPH — 2 NW Rocky Flats, Jefferson County, CO

87 MPH — 1 ENE Boulder, Boulder County, CO

87 MPH — 1 NE Crisman, Boulder County, CO

75 MPH — 1 S Boulder, Boulder County, CO

74 MPH — 3 S Pine Grove, Jefferson County, CO

73 MPH — 2 S Cheesman Reservoir, Douglas County, CO

72 MPH — 4 SSW Lyons, Boulder County, CO

71 MPH — 2 WNW Brookvale, Clear Creek County, CO

70 MPH — 4 NNW White Ranch Open, Jefferson County, CO

69 MPH — 3 E Pinewood Springs, Larimer County, CO

68 MPH — 1 NNE Boulder, Boulder County, CO

68 MPH — 3 NW Boulder, Boulder County, CO

68 MPH — 4 ENE Nederland, Boulder County, CO

68 MPH — 3 SE Tolland, Gilpin County, CO

64 MPH — 1 SE Pine Grove, Jefferson County, CO

62 MPH — 2 NW Masonville, Larimer County, CO

61 MPH — 3 NW Livermore, Larimer County, CO

60 MPH — 3 W Lyons, Boulder County, CO

60 MPH — 3 ESE Buckeye, Larimer County, CO

A red flag warning remains in effect for the I-25 corridor to include Fort Collins, Boulder, the Denver metro, and Castle Rock through Colorado Springs through 6 p.m. Wednesday, with a high wind warning in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday.

A high wind watch is in effect starting Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

Those high winds, along with low relative humidity, could create wildfire risk and cause outages again on Friday, December 19, Xcel Energy announced Wednesday. Friday's storm may impact some of the same communities that could see power shutoffs Wednesday.