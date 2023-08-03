GLEN HAVEN, Colo. — Flash flooding washed away roads in Glen Haven, Colorado Wednesday night.

The Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department deemed Fishermans Lane, Old Bridge Road and Black Creek Drive impassable, according to the agency's Facebook post Thursday morning. The department also reported water and debris on Streamside Drive, but it is passable. Glen Haven Fire just recommended people use four-wheel drive there. The Miller Fork crossing was severely damaged as well.

The storm downed two power lines in Glen Haven, but crews were working to repair the connection as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department said.

All residents have been accounted for and don't have any injuries.

This is a long-standing issue for the area.

Ten years ago, Glen Haven experienced devastating floods in September of 2013. Nine people died during the storm in Glen Haven then, including one other in Larimer County, four in Boulder County, two in El Paso County and one in Clear Creek County.

Out of the 12 buildings and businesses that were in downtown Glen Haven a decade ago, the only ones left after the 2013 flooding were the General Store, The Inn of Glen Haven, the Fire House and the Post Office.

Becky and her husband, Steve Childs, run the General Store since the 1980s. While it wasn't destroyed, it was damaged.

"The foundation didn't move, but the upper store went sideways a tiny bit," Becky said.

The Town Hall was pushed off its foundation and into the Glen Haven General Store, but it was rebuild in a different location because of construction restrictions.

Eight years later in 2021, dangerous flash flooding occurred again in the Retreat area near Glen Haven in Larimer County.

Streamside Drive and Fishermans Lane were the most impacted areas, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office— where Wednesday night's storms damaged again.

Flash flooding in Glen Haven Wednesday night destroyed roads