Estimated EF-3 tornado hit Yuma County Tuesday

First EF-3 tornado in the county since 1949
Two tornadoes touched down near the City of Yuma just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the city's ambulance service. The tornadoes damaged three buildings outside city limits.
Posted at 8:12 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 10:27:49-04

YUMA, Colo. — The tornado that touched down in northeastern Colorado Tuesday was likely an EF-3 tornado, according to the National Weather Service office in Goodland, Kansas. That would be the first time a tornado has reached an EF-3 rating, causing that amount of damage and generating such high wind speeds in Yuma County, since 1949.

The EF-3 rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale meansthe area may have seen damaging winds anywhere from 136-165 mph, as the NWS estimates the peak wind speed during the storm got up to 150 mph.

The tornado carved a more than 6 mile path through the area, according to the NWS preliminary storm survey results.

The NWS found the tornado remained south of the City of Yuma, damaging irrigation pivots, trees and power poles. There was also damage to at least two homes, grain bins and a farming equipment storage facility.

Since Tuesday's tornado rating is a preliminary evaluation from the NWS, it could be subject to change.

