Eastern Colorado’s 5.25-inch hailstone from last week ‘likely’ the largest on state record, NWS says

DENVER – A hailstone that fell in Yuma County last week is likely the largest-ever to have fallen from the sky in recorded Colorado history.

The 5.25-inch hailstone dropped from the sky about 8 miles east-northeast of Kirk on Aug. 8, according to National Weather Service officials in Boulder.

By the time the Colorado State University Climate Center and members of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) visited the NWS office in Goodland, Kan., however, the hailstone had already melted some and was measured at 4.608 inches in diameter.

“At this time, the preliminary maximum diameter will be 5.25 inches as seen from the photo received where the hailstone was measured via a caliper,” said NWS Goodland meteorologist Kalitta Kauffman in a statement.

She said the state climatologist will work alongside other members of the State Climate Extremes Committee “to take into account today's measurements and the social media picture.”

The results of their findings will be shared at a later date.

NWS Goodland via Dan Fitts A 5.25-inch hailstone dropped from the sky 8 ENE of Kirk along Highway 36.

If confirmed, it will likely beat the previous record set in August 2019 north of Bethune in Kit Carson County by about half an inch.

Monday’s preliminary measurements come less than a week after weather service officials said not only have the number of severe weather reports gone up in Colorado compared to previous years, but so has the number of very large hailstones reported across the state in 2023.

On Friday, NWS Boulder officials said Colorado broke the record for the number of reports for hailstones between 1 and 5 inches in diameter going back to at least 2005.

The record-breaking hail season is likely “due to the fact that there's just a lot more people out there chasing storms, and the weather service has made it a priority to get reports from the storm chasers as well,” according to Robert Kleyla, a lead meteorologist at the NWS in Boulder, who also attributed the number of hail reports to the fact that severe weather has occurred in heavily populated areas, such as Colorado Springs, where very large hail has fallen this summer.

Back in late June, state climatologist Russ Schumacher reported “possibly the biggest set of hailstorms on a single day in state history, and most of it late at night,” when nearly a dozen reports of baseball-sized hail and four reports of softball-sized hail were tallied by weather service officials.

The last time the NWS received multiple reports of hail over three inches in diameter on a single day was June 10, 2010, when four reports came in, according to Schumacher.

Local News Severe weather in Colorado: A look back at our costliest hail storms Stephanie Butzer