Denver sets new record high with 99-degree day on Monday

DENVER – No, Denver, it wasn’t all in your head today: Monday was a scorcher of a day. It was so hot, in fact, that the city broke a new record high for Aug. 21.

On Monday, the mercury thermometer (wait, people still use those?) reached 99 degrees – beating the record set 16 years ago by 2 degrees, according to National Weather Service officials in Boulder.

New record high for today at Denver. #cowx pic.twitter.com/G7FFTKvMSJ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 21, 2023

For those who care to know, Denver typically sees a high of 87 degrees on Aug. 21.

So what’s causing this record-breaking heat? Experts say climate change is to blame, but so is El Niño, a climate pattern from the Pacific Ocean that causes warmer and drier conditions in the northern hemisphere during the summers when it’s active.

So there you have it, Denver. It was really hot today, so hopefully you’re staying hydrated and out of the sun. If not, make sure you drink that water (and don’t forget the sunscreen) because heat-related illness is no joke.

When will we reach 100 degrees? You’re good for the rest of the week, but it’s always good to stay weather-aware and there’s no better way to do so than by checking out the Denver7 weather page.

