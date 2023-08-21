Watch Now
Heat advisory in effect for most of the Denver metro area Monday

Hot, dry and breezy across most of Colorado
A Red Flag Warning also goes into effect at noon Monday.
Posted at 5:57 AM, Aug 21, 2023
It's going to be an incredibly hot start to the week with highs in the upper 90s across the Denver metro area. We'll see some triple-digit heat across the northeastern plains.

Monday's record high is 97 degrees so it's likely that we'll break that by mid-afternoon.

A heat advisory goes into effect at noon and covers most of northeastern Colorado. The winds will also pick up and that will lead to high fire danger through early evening.

By the end of the week, expect a better chance for storms and showers, along with a gradual cool-down. We'll see upper 80s to low 90s on Thursday, with 70s for highs on Friday.

