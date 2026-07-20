Denver records first 100-degree day of 2026 amid heat advisory

DENVER — Denver’s first triple-digit day of 2026 is in the books.

The city’s weather station of record, Denver International Airport, reached 100 degrees on Monday afternoon, five degrees lower than the daily record for Jul 20 of 105 set in 2005.

The average daily high for July is just 90 degrees.

This is, however, a little behind schedule for Denver’s first 100-degree day of the year. On average, we hit that benchmark in the second week of July – with it happening as early as June 11.

Denver flirted with triple digits on back-to-back days last week, with record-breaking heat forecast for the area, but we never officially hit 100 degrees.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Monday evening, so be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

By Tuesday, temperatures will ease a bit into the low to mid-90s, with a few late-day storms possible.

Temperatures will also drop quite a bit, with mid- to upper-80s on Thursday and Friday.

This wetter, cooler pattern will stick around into next week, bringing daily chances of afternoon and evening storms.

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