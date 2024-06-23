Denver metro braces for scorching heat as near 100 temperatures expected Monday and Tuesday

DENVER — The Denver metro area will heat up to near 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 9 p.m. Tuesday for most of the metro area. Temperatures will ramp up to near 100 degrees both afternoons, with overnight lows near 70.

“Upper level high will reside over the Central and Southern Rockies Monday and Tuesday. This will bring very warm to hot conditions to the region,” an NWS forecast discussion said.

Denver will open its currently operating rec centers during normal business hours to visitors and guests seeking relief from the heat. The designated area will be staffed with access to drinking water, restrooms and a place to sit.

Denver Public Library branches are also open to the public during regular business hours.

The NWS advises residents to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors. If you need to go outside, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening to avoid heat illness.

Heat illness, including heat stroke, can be dangerous and even fatal if not treated appropriately. Symptoms of heat-related illness can include: red or itchy skin, muscle pain or cramps, shallow breathing, elevated body temperature, a weak but quick pulse, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, dizziness or fainting.

Slightly cooler temperatures in the 80s to low 90s will return to the area on Wednesday.

