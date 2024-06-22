Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Summer heat moves in for the weekend

Highs in the 90s Saturday and Sunday
Posted at 6:05 AM, Jun 22, 2024

DENVER — The heat is on! Temperatures will soar into the 90s for the first weekend of the summer season.

Storms will be very isolated Saturday afternoon, bringing just a few sprinkles and gusty winds to the area.

Bring plenty of sunscreen and water if you're heading to downtown Denver's Pride Parade Sunday morning. It'll be a very warm and sunny start to the day with highs in the lower 80s for step-off.

The sizzling summer heat sticks around early next week, with some near triple-digit temps on Monday with storms making a comeback by mid-week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020