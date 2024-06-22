Summer heat moves in for the weekend

DENVER — The heat is on! Temperatures will soar into the 90s for the first weekend of the summer season.

Storms will be very isolated Saturday afternoon, bringing just a few sprinkles and gusty winds to the area.

Bring plenty of sunscreen and water if you're heading to downtown Denver's Pride Parade Sunday morning. It'll be a very warm and sunny start to the day with highs in the lower 80s for step-off.

The sizzling summer heat sticks around early next week, with some near triple-digit temps on Monday with storms making a comeback by mid-week.

