Denver metro braces for extreme heat as near 100 temperatures expected Sunday

DENVER – The Denver metro area will heat up Sunday to near 100 degrees, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.

The advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday for most of the metro area. Temperatures ramp up to near 100 degrees in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The mountains may be the only escape from the extreme heat as temperatures are expected to be in the 70s and 80s Sunday.

The NWS advises residents to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

If you need to go outside, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Denver will open its currently operating rec centers during normal business hours to visitors and guests seeking relief from the heat. Denver Public Library branches are also open to the public during normal business hours.

High fire danger is also a concern. A red flag warning has been issued for Middle Park, South Park, Palmer Divide and portions of the Eastern Plains for wind and low relative humidity from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The extreme temperatures will not only impact Father’s Day but should stick around for Monday, too. However, slightly cooler temperatures in the 70s and 80s return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

June is Denver's third-warmest month of the year, behind July and August. Denver`s monthly mean temperature for June is 67.4 degrees, based on averages from 1981 to 2010. The hottest it’s ever gotten in June was 105 degrees for two days in a row in 2012.