Heating up this Father's Day weekend

DENVER —Temperatures rise state-wide this Father's Day weekend. Expect highs in the low 90s Saturday, with mid to upper 90s Sunday in Denver.

We're seeing mostly sunny skies to kick off the weekend and just a few isolated afternoon storms. It doesn't look like any will turn severe. Gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall will be possible in scattered storms that form in the late afternoon.

Skies clear quickly this evening, with temperatures falling to the upper 50s to low 60s across the plains to start Sunday.

The heat builds tomorrow afternoon. Expect 70s and 80s in the mountains, with mid to upper 90s in Denver. Stay cool dads!

Winds will be gusty at times Sunday, with the strongest winds over the western slope and southwestern corner of the state, where fire danger will be elevated.

The heat rolls on into early next week with highs in the mid-90s Monday.

Slightly cooler temperatures in the 70s and 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll be tracking a good chance of scattered storms mid-week.

Saturday morning forecast

