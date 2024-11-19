Denver is activating its severe weather shelters as temperatures dip into the 20s Tuesday night

DENVER – The city of Denver is activating its severe weather warming shelters beginning Tuesday afternoon ahead of a cold front that’s expected to drop temperatures down into the low 20s overnight.

Temperatures in Denver will only climb into the upper-30s to low-40s by Tuesday afternoon, but gusty winds across much of the plains will make the weather feel cooler before nightfall, when lows are expected to reach low- to mid-20s across Denver, Castle Rock, Boulder and even Longmont, according to Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

That’s why Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST) will have "front door" shelter access points, which offer walk-up access, longer hours and can help people navigate what shelter facility is best for their situation. In some cases, the shelters can also help arrange transportation. They expand their capacity in cold weather.

The front door locations include:



For individual men – Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366. Shelter is also available at Stone Creek shelter (former Best Western hotel), 4595 Quebec St., and at 2601 W. 7thAve. and 375 S. Zuni St.

The shelters will open from 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Skies will clear across Colorado Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure pushes in, according to Hidalgo, which will bring much warmer temperatures, with daytime highs expected to reach the upper-50s to low-60s across the lower elevations Thursday and Friday.

For more information about shelter access, visit the city’s website.