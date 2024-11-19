DENVER – A cold front is racing through the region Tuesday morning and we're seeing a snowy start to the day in the central mountains.

Design by Landon Haaf

A few light snow showers are possible across the Denver metro area Tuesday morning, but it shouldn't really impact the commute.

The mountains will likely see around 2 to 6 inches of snow by the afternoon. It'll be gusty in the mountains and could lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow along the high mountain passes.

Temperatures in Denver will only climb into the upper-30s to low-40s. Tuesday will be the coldest and windiest day of the week. Winds will gust up to 40 mph and that will make it feel even colder at times.

Skies will clear across Colorado Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure pushes in. This change will bring much warmer temperatures, with daytime highs expected to reach the upper-50s to low-60s across the lower elevations Thursday and Friday.

It will get even warmer Saturday with plenty of sunshine. In fact, we'll see highs in the mid-to upper-60s and that's about 15 to 20 degrees above our seasonal norm. It's that time of year when you can ski and golf in the same day!

Chilly and windy in Denver on Tuesday afternoon

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.