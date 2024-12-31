Denver's December weather (or lack thereof) made the record books

DENVER — The Mile High City is ending 2024 in the record books, but not necessarily in a good way. Denver tied the record for the second driest December on record.

December is typically Denver’s third snowiest month, with an average of 8.5 inches. But December 2024 was kind of boring, weather-wise.

With only a trace amount of precipitation recorded at Denver International Airport for the month, December 2024 has tied with December 1905 as the second driest December since 1872.

These were the seven driest Decembers in Denver



0.00" 1881

Trace 1905

Trace 2024

0.01" 1906

0.01" 1895

0.03" 1977

0.03" 1931

We're also in the running for the fifth warmest December on record, but Tuesday’s chilly temperatures will nudge that down a bit. This month will likely be among the top seven warmest Decembers.

The warmest temperature ever recorded in Denver during December was 79 degrees on the 5th in 1939. That’s not a very festive temperature, but nearly 80 degrees in December does sound nice, especially with lows in the 20s in the forecast tonight.

Another storm will move into the high country Wednesday afternoon, delivering more snow for the start of 2025. So far, it looks like mountain areas above 9,000 feet will receive 3 to 6 inches of new snow.

It stays seasonal on Thursday in metro Denver, with slightly warmer weather on the way Friday.

