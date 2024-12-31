A calm but cold end to 2024 for Denver

It's a much calmer, but also colder start to the day. A cold front swinging through the state is bringing our temperatures down into the teens and low 20s across the metro area Tuesday morning. It's even colder in the mountains, with single digit lows and wind chills below zero!

Design by Landon Haaf

New Year's Eve will be a chilly one. We'll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s by 3 p.m. and then dropping into the teens to low 20s by midnight!

Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal for New Year's Day in Denver, with highs in the low 40s under partly sunny skies.

Another storm will move into the high country Wednesday afternoon, delivering more snow for the start of 2025. So far, it looks like mountain areas above 9,000 feet will receive 3 to 6 inches of new snow.

It stays seasonal Thursday in metro Denver with slightly warmer weather on the way Friday.

Another storm hits the mountains Saturday afternoon into Sunday, delivering more fresh powder. The I-25 corridor could see a few light flurries late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Stay tuned for more details as the storm gets closer!

