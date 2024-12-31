Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A calm but cold end to 2024 for Denver

Teens and low 20s for your New Year's Eve celebrations
It will be a calmer but colder day, with high temperatures in the upper 30s across the Denver metro area Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will dip into the teens and low 20s for New Year's Eve celebrations.
12-31-24 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

It's a much calmer, but also colder start to the day. A cold front swinging through the state is bringing our temperatures down into the teens and low 20s across the metro area Tuesday morning. It's even colder in the mountains, with single digit lows and wind chills below zero!

LISA AM WX.jpg
Design by Landon Haaf

New Year's Eve will be a chilly one. We'll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s by 3 p.m. and then dropping into the teens to low 20s by midnight!

Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal for New Year's Day in Denver, with highs in the low 40s under partly sunny skies.

Another storm will move into the high country Wednesday afternoon, delivering more snow for the start of 2025. So far, it looks like mountain areas above 9,000 feet will receive 3 to 6 inches of new snow.

It stays seasonal Thursday in metro Denver with slightly warmer weather on the way Friday.

Another storm hits the mountains Saturday afternoon into Sunday, delivering more fresh powder. The I-25 corridor could see a few light flurries late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Stay tuned for more details as the storm gets closer!

A calm but cold end to 2024 for Denver

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team