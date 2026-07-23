Colorado weather blog: Heavy pockets of rain in the afternoon, evening across the plains

DENVER — More widespread showers and the potential for heavy pockets of rain are in store Thursday afternoon and evening.

Storms are expected to flare up after the lunch hour around the Denver metro and then zip off to the plains during the late afternoon and early evening.

Flash flooding is possible again across much of the state and especially near the burn scars.



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Denver7 is tracking the latest on these showers and storms, as well as any watches and warnings, in our live weather blog below.

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4:51 p.m. | Ground delay at DIA | A ground delay is in effect at Denver International Airport from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the FAA.

4:33 p.m. | Flash flood warning | A flash flood warning has been issued for Elbert and Lincoln counties until 7:30 p.m., per the NWS.

3:40 p.m. | Flash flood warning over wildfire area | A flash flood warning has been issued for the Aspen Acres Fire area as thunderstorms are producing heavy rain over the middle and South Aspen Acres Burn Scar. Up to 0.6 inches of rain have fallen, and the rainfall rate is expected to reach 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area, the NWS said.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rye, San Isabel, Beulah and Colorado City, they added.

3:37 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Arriba, or 26 miles east of Limon, moving southeast at 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Hail damage to vehicles is expected, along with wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

11:15 a.m. | Colorado Flood Threat Bulletin update | Widespread rainfall will create a threat around parts of Colorado on Thursday.

According to the Colorado Flood Threat Bulletin:



A high flood threat has been issued for parts of the Palmer Ridge, as well as the northeast and southeast regions of the eastern plains

A moderate flood threat is in place for the Front Range, the urban corridor, San Juan Mountains and parts of the northwest and southwest Western Slope

The burn scars from the Lee-Elk fire complex, as well as the Gold Mountain Fire, are both under high threat of flooding on Thursday.

Several other burn scars are under a moderate threat, including from the Alexander Mountain Fire, Aspen Acres Fre, Cameron Peak Fire, South Rim Fire and Turner Gulch Fire.