Colorado snow totals for Nov. 28, 29 2022, snowstorm

DENVER — The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Tuesday morning brought around 2 to 5 inches of snow across the Denver metro area.

The snow is expected to lighten up later Tuesday, but we’ll be tracking the latest snow totals as more reports come in today.

Latest forecast: What to expect rest of Tuesday

Find the snow totals from the Nov. 28-29, 2022, storm below, as reported to the National Weather Service in Boulder. We'll be updating these through the morning hours.