Colorado snow totals for Nov. 14-15, 2022, snowstorm

Snow totals updated as of 7:45 a.m.
Denver7
We’re seeing generally 1-3 inches of snow across the Denver metro area Tuesday morning.
Posted at 7:57 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 09:57:41-05

DENVER — The snow overnight didn't amount to a ton, but it was enough to make for a slippery commute Tuesday morning — and some early-season snow never hurts, right?

We’re seeing generally 1-3 inches of snow across the Denver metro area Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off as the morning goes on, but Colorado and the Front Range is likely to see more snow Thursday night and low temperatures close to the single digits by Friday morning.

Here’s a look at snow totals so far (as of 7:45 a.m.) for the Nov. 14-15, 2022, snowstorm via the National Weather Service in Boulder:

3 SE Boulder – 4.5 inches
2 ESE Lakewood – 4.1 inches
1.6 NNE Louisville – 4 inches
3.8 W Westminster – 3.8 inches
2.1 N Westminster – 3.7 inches
0.4 WNW Nederland – 3.3 inches
1 NW Broomfield – 3.3 inches
1 WNW Northglenn 3.2 inches
3 WNW Arvada – 3.1 inches
Louisville – 3 inches
3 SSW Boulder – 2.9 inches
1 E Superior – 2.9 inches
Morrison – 2.5 inches
2 NE Thornton – 2.4 inches
Arvada – 2.1 inches
3 SSE Superior – 2 inches
1 ESE Chatfield Reservoir – 2 inches
1 SE Littleton – 2 inches
1 S Denver – 2 inches
3 NNW Golden – 1.9 inches
2 N Longmont – 1.8 inches
3 N Cherry Creek Reservoir – 1.8 inches
1 WNW Aurora – 1.7 inches
2 NE Durango – 1.5 inches
1 WSW Marshall – 1.5 inches
3 N Niwot – 1.5 inches
2 WSW Lone Tree – 1.5 inches
Lakewood – 1.5 inches
1 SSE Trimble – 1.4 inches
3 NE Longmont – 1.1 inches
9 SW Maher – 1.1 inches
3 SW Niwot – 1 inch
Englewood – 1 inch
4 ENE Denver – 1 inch
1 SSW Durango – 1 inch
Denver International Airport – 0.7 inches
Dillon – 0.5 inches
1 SW Kittredge – 0.5 inches
5 NNE Ponderosa Park – 0.3 inches

