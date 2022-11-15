Colorado snow totals for Nov. 14-15, 2022, snowstorm

DENVER — The snow overnight didn't amount to a ton, but it was enough to make for a slippery commute Tuesday morning — and some early-season snow never hurts, right?

We’re seeing generally 1-3 inches of snow across the Denver metro area Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off as the morning goes on, but Colorado and the Front Range is likely to see more snow Thursday night and low temperatures close to the single digits by Friday morning.

Here’s a look at snow totals so far (as of 7:45 a.m.) for the Nov. 14-15, 2022, snowstorm via the National Weather Service in Boulder:

3 SE Boulder – 4.5 inches

2 ESE Lakewood – 4.1 inches

1.6 NNE Louisville – 4 inches

3.8 W Westminster – 3.8 inches

2.1 N Westminster – 3.7 inches

0.4 WNW Nederland – 3.3 inches

1 NW Broomfield – 3.3 inches

1 WNW Northglenn 3.2 inches

3 WNW Arvada – 3.1 inches

Louisville – 3 inches

3 SSW Boulder – 2.9 inches

1 E Superior – 2.9 inches

Morrison – 2.5 inches

2 NE Thornton – 2.4 inches

Arvada – 2.1 inches

3 SSE Superior – 2 inches

1 ESE Chatfield Reservoir – 2 inches

1 SE Littleton – 2 inches

1 S Denver – 2 inches

3 NNW Golden – 1.9 inches

2 N Longmont – 1.8 inches

3 N Cherry Creek Reservoir – 1.8 inches

1 WNW Aurora – 1.7 inches

2 NE Durango – 1.5 inches

1 WSW Marshall – 1.5 inches

3 N Niwot – 1.5 inches

2 WSW Lone Tree – 1.5 inches

Lakewood – 1.5 inches

1 SSE Trimble – 1.4 inches

3 NE Longmont – 1.1 inches

9 SW Maher – 1.1 inches

3 SW Niwot – 1 inch

Englewood – 1 inch

4 ENE Denver – 1 inch

1 SSW Durango – 1 inch

Denver International Airport – 0.7 inches

Dillon – 0.5 inches

1 SW Kittredge – 0.5 inches

5 NNE Ponderosa Park – 0.3 inches