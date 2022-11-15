Slick across the Denver metro area for the morning commute

DENVER — A weak storm system continues to bring light snow and some slippery conditions to Denver for the early morning commute.

We'll see around 1 inch of snow across most of the Denver metro area and that's definitely enough to make a mess of the morning commute. The mountains and foothills can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow with low temperatures in the single digits.

Today will stay chilly, with light snow ending in the morning in Denver and along the Palmer Divide. There will be also be some light snow showers for the mountains. Highs in Denver will just be in the mid-to upper 30s while the mountain temperatures again stay in the 20s.

Cold weather will ease slightly across the state Wednesday with highs in the 40s in Denver, some 50s over western and southern Colorado. The mountains will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

Another surge of cold air will hit Colorado Thursday and Friday. There will be snow, perhaps a little heavier than early Tuesday. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 30s for Denver and back to the 20s for the mountains.

Friday will turn even colder, with a chance for flurries in the morning, followed by clearing. Morning lows will be in the single digits in Denver with highs only in the upper 20s.

Milder weather will return next weekend with 40s for Denver on Saturday and low 50s by Sunday.

Denver7 Weather

