Colorado snow totals for Jan. 2-3, 2023 snowstorm

DENVER — Snow fell in Denver and across northeast Colorado overnight Monday. Heavier accumulation occurred in Denver than the previous night's storm. The Denver area saw more than two inches of snow in some areas.

Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 12 p.m. Tuesday.

NORTHEAST COLORADO

3 SE KIT CARSON, CO 3.5 inches

1 NE STERLING, CO 12.8 inches

1 SSW STERLING, CO 4.5 inches

BRUSH, CO 8 inches

6 N GARY, CO 7 inches

1 E HOLYOKE, CO 4.4 inches

1 W YUMA, CO 6 inches

DENVER METRO

ELIZABETH, CO 4.5 inches

9 NE PONDEROSA PARK, CO 2.5 inches

4 ESE FOXFIELD, CO 2.4 inches

3 WSW AURORA, CO 2.3 inches

3 ESE LONE TREE, CO 2.2 inches

1 ESE THE PINERY, CO 2.2 inches

1 ESE HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO 1.7 inches

3 NW PARKER, CO 1.7 inches

2 ESE LAKEWOOD, CO 1.7 inches

4 NNW AURORA, CO 2.5 inches

10 E ARAPAHOE PARK, CO 2.5 inches

3 S BUCKLEY AFB, CO 2.1 inches

1 N BROOMFIELD, CO 2 inches

1 S DENVER, CO 1.4 inches

1 ESE DENVER, CO 1.4 inches

1 SW DENVER INTL AIRPOR, CO 1.3 inches

3 ENE SHAMBALLA, CO 1.5 inches

2 NE NORTHGLENN, CO 2.2 inches

1 N ENGLEWOOD, CO 1.6 inches

NORTHERN COLORADO

2 NNE LOVELAND, CO 1.7 inches

4 S FORT COLLINS, CO 1.9 inches

1 ENE GREELEY, CO 2.3 inches

2 E GREELEY, CO 2.4 inches

