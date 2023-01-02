More snow, drizzle and fog along the Front Range today

DENVER — We're waking up to a fresh layer of snow across the Denver metro area and there's more to come. You'll also find some areas of freezing fog and drizzle across parts of northeastern Colorado.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. as we're expecting another round of light snow later today. Expect to see slick conditions all day long and through the evening commute.

Winter storm warnings are in effect through Monday for most of the mountains, with around 1 to 3 feet of total snow over the last three days.

Light snow accumulation in Denver rest of Monday

Total accumulations across the Denver metro area will be lighter than the storm last week — between 2-4 inches by tonight.

Travel will be hazardous at times in the mountains, with gusty winds, areas of blowing snow and heavy bursts of snow through the day on Monday. On the plains, the roads will become slippery during the day Monday and remain so Monday evening.

Skies gradually clear Tuesday for Denver and the eastern plains, but snow showers will continue in the mountains. Expect highs in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday in Denver, with 20s in the mountains.

The weather will dry and milder Thursday, but a new storm will spread snow over the mountains on Friday. This next storm will mainly impact the mountains, with little precipitation expected for lower elevations.

