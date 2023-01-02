Colorado snow totals for Jan. 1-2, 2023 snowstorm

DENVER — Snow fell in Denver and across Colorado overnight Sunday. Heavier accumulation occurred in the southwest part of the state. The Denver area only saw a little more than an inch of snow in some areas.
Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 1 p.m. Monday.
2 ENE BLACK FOREST, CO 2 inches
5 WSW FALCON, CO 1.8 inches
5 WSW FALCON, CO 2 inches
2 NW COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 2 inches
3 ENE MANITOU SPRINGS, CO 3.5 inches
2 E MANITOU SPRINGS, CO 3.5 inches
1 WNW COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 2 inches
4 NE AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO 2 inches
1 N ENGLEWOOD, CO 0.9 inches
3 SE LAKEWOOD, CO 1 inch
1 S DENVER, CO 0.9 inches
2 SW FEDERAL HEIGHTS, CO 2 inches
2 NE NORTHGLENN, CO 1.1 inches
5 SE COMMERCE CITY, CO 1 inch
1 SSW DENVER INTL AIRPO, CO 0.9 inches
LITTLETON, CO 0.9 inches
SILVERTON, CO 13.5 inches
2 SSW TELLURIDE, CO 7 inches
5 S HILLSIDE, CO 7 inches
5 W WESTCLIFFE, CO 5 inches
ROSITA, CO 3 inches
1 ESE CANON CITY, CO 3 inches
16 N TEXAS CREEK, CO 2 inches
16 N TEXAS CREEK, CO 2.6 inches
4 NNW MOUNT CRESTED BUT, CO 4 inches
CASTLE ROCK, CO 1 inch
BRUSH, CO 3.3 inches
3 SSW HILLROSE, CO 4 inches
2 SE HORSETOOTH MOUNTAI, CO 2 inches
1 N FORT COLLINS, CO 1.4 inches
GREELEY, CO 1.6 inches
5 S MANILA VILLAGE, CO 2 inches
2 SSW AURORA, CO 1.1 inches
5 SE COMMERCE CITY, CO 0.9 inches