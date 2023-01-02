Colorado snow totals for Jan. 1-2, 2023 snowstorm

DENVER — Snow fell in Denver and across Colorado overnight Sunday. Heavier accumulation occurred in the southwest part of the state. The Denver area only saw a little more than an inch of snow in some areas.

Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 1 p.m. Monday.

2 ENE BLACK FOREST, CO 2 inches

5 WSW FALCON, CO 1.8 inches

2 NW COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 2 inches

3 ENE MANITOU SPRINGS, CO 3.5 inches

2 E MANITOU SPRINGS, CO 3.5 inches

1 WNW COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 2 inches

4 NE AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO 2 inches

1 N ENGLEWOOD, CO 0.9 inches

3 SE LAKEWOOD, CO 1 inch

1 S DENVER, CO 0.9 inches

2 SW FEDERAL HEIGHTS, CO 2 inches

2 NE NORTHGLENN, CO 1.1 inches

5 SE COMMERCE CITY, CO 1 inch

1 SSW DENVER INTL AIRPO, CO 0.9 inches

LITTLETON, CO 0.9 inches

SILVERTON, CO 13.5 inches

2 SSW TELLURIDE, CO 7 inches

5 S HILLSIDE, CO 7 inches

5 W WESTCLIFFE, CO 5 inches

ROSITA, CO 3 inches

1 ESE CANON CITY, CO 3 inches

16 N TEXAS CREEK, CO 2 inches

16 N TEXAS CREEK, CO 2.6 inches

4 NNW MOUNT CRESTED BUT, CO 4 inches

CASTLE ROCK, CO 1 inch

BRUSH, CO 3.3 inches

3 SSW HILLROSE, CO 4 inches

2 SE HORSETOOTH MOUNTAI, CO 2 inches

1 N FORT COLLINS, CO 1.4 inches

GREELEY, CO 1.6 inches

5 S MANILA VILLAGE, CO 2 inches

2 SSW AURORA, CO 1.1 inches

