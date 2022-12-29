Colorado snow totals for Dec. 28-29, 2022 snowstorm

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow fell across the Denver metro area overnight, dumping more than half a foot of fresh powder in Denver and nearly two feet up in the mountains.
Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
MORE: Latest forecast | Interactive radar | Traffic | Weather page | 24/7 Weather Stream
Douglas Pass: 17 inches
6 E Skyway: 15 inches
3 S Evergreen: 14.5 inches
2 N Aspen Park: 14.2 inches
1 S Crescent Village: 14 inches 8 NNW New Castle: 14 inches
Black Forest: 13.5 inches
7 NNE Black Forest: 12.5 inches
1 N Genesee: 12.1 inches
9 NE Ponderosa Park: 12 inches
2 SW Rocky Flats: 12 inches
1 SW Snowmass Village: 12 inches
7 WNW Crested Butte: 12 inches
Wah Keeney Park: 11.5 inches
1 NNW Louisville: 11.4 inches
Skyway: 11 inches
Telluride: 11 inches
3 NW Black Forest: 10.6 inches
3 N Skyway: 10.5 inches
4 N Black Forest: 10 inches
2 NNW Louisville: 10 inches
1 NW Broomfield: 9.8 inches
2 SSW Boulder: 9.8 inches
1 W Wheat Ridge: 9.7 inches
9 SSE Gould: 9.6 inches
3 N Calhan: 9 inches
2 ENE Black Forest: 9 inches
1 SSW Lafayette: 9 inches
1 NE Brookvale: 9 inches
4 NE Nederland: 9 inches
2 E Crisman: 9 inches
1 SSE St. Mary’s Glacier: 9 inches
Silverton: 9 inches
1 ENE Westminster: 8.9 inches
1 NE Evergreen: 8.8 inches
1 SSW Boulder: 8.6 inches
1 NE Echo Lake: 8.4 inches
2 NNE Flacon: 8.3 inches
4 WSW Pine Junction: 8.3 inches
Highlands Ranch: 8.3 inches
Broomfield: 8.2 inches
1 SE Kassler: 8.2 inches
2 NNE Monument: 8
1 ENE Westminster: 8 inches
2 SW Black Forest: 7.5 inches
Elizabeth: 7.5 inches
3 ESE Black Forest: 7.5 inches
Denver International Airport: 7.1 inches
2 N Black Forest: 7 inches
2 W Firestone: 7 inches
4 E Denver: 7 inches
7 ENE Montrose: 7 inches
Sargents: 7 inches
4 NNW Mount Crested Butte: 7 inches
Palmer Lake: 6.9 inches
5 S Black Forest: 6.8 inches
1 NW Niwot: 6.8 inches
4 S Black Forest: 6.5 inches
3 E Monument: 6.5 inches
Evergreen: 6.5 inches
5 E Monument: 6.3 inches
7 ENE Monument: 6.3 inches
6 NE Black Forest: 6 inches
Flagler: 6 inches
4 S Black Forest: 6 inches
Louisville: 6 inches
3 NNE Mount Audubon: 6 inches
6 ESE Whitewater: 6 inches
8 SSE Rand: 6 inches
1 SE Littleton: 5.8 inches
2 NW Broomfield: 5.7 inches
1 NW Eagle: 5.7 inches
5 W Flacon: 5.5 inches
3 W Falcon: 5.5 inches
1 NW Erie: 5.5 inches
1 ESE Kassler: 5.5 inches
1 SW Pitkin: 5.5 inches
3 ESE Gypsum: 5.5 inches
Lafayette: 5.2 inches
3 N Peyton: 5 inches
4 ESE Falcon: 5 inches
Conifer: 5 inches
4 W Paonia: 5 inches
3 ESE Montrose: 5 inches
1 NE Grand Junction: 5 inches
1 W El Jebel: 5 inches
Hayden: 5 inches
1 S Parker: 4.8 inches
9 SE Cameron Pass: 4.8 inches
4 N Florissant: 4.6 inches
1 WSW Palisade: 4.5 inches
5 NW El Jebel: 4.4 inches
6 S Calhan: 4.3 inches
4 NNE Florissant: 4.3 inches
2 E Montrose: 4.3 inches
1 ESE Montrose: 4.1 inches
1 NE Black Forest: 4 inches
2 ESE Divide: 4 inches
Woodland Park: 4 inches
3 NE Cripple Creek: 4 inches
15 W Montrose: 4 inches
6 SSW Olathe: 4 inches
3 NNE Grand Junction: 4 inches
2 ENE Vail: 4 inches
5 W Toponas: 4 inches
Rangely: 4 inches
7 WNW Dove Creek: 4 inches
4 ENE Air Force Academy: 3.9 inches
1 E Edgewater: 3.9 inches
3 WNW Divide: 3.8 inches
Fruitvale: 3.8 inches
Oak Creek: 3.8 inches
4 NW Montrose: 3.7 inches
2 E Steamboat Springs: 3.7 inches
Carbondale: 3.7 inches
3 NE Air Force Academy: 3.5 inches
3 SSE Monument: 3.5 inches
3 NNE Falcon: 3.5 inches
1 E Clifton: 3.5 inches
7 NNW Peterson AFB: 3.4 inches
1 S Greeley: 3.3 inches
19 NW Delhi 3.3 inches