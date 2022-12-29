Colorado snow totals for Dec. 28-29, 2022 snowstorm

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow fell across the Denver metro area overnight, dumping more than half a foot of fresh powder in Denver and nearly two feet up in the mountains.

Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Douglas Pass: 17 inches

6 E Skyway: 15 inches

3 S Evergreen: 14.5 inches

2 N Aspen Park: 14.2 inches

1 S Crescent Village: 14 inches 8 NNW New Castle: 14 inches

Black Forest: 13.5 inches

7 NNE Black Forest: 12.5 inches

1 N Genesee: 12.1 inches

9 NE Ponderosa Park: 12 inches

2 SW Rocky Flats: 12 inches

1 SW Snowmass Village: 12 inches

7 WNW Crested Butte: 12 inches

Wah Keeney Park: 11.5 inches

1 NNW Louisville: 11.4 inches

Skyway: 11 inches

Telluride: 11 inches

3 NW Black Forest: 10.6 inches

3 N Skyway: 10.5 inches

4 N Black Forest: 10 inches

2 NNW Louisville: 10 inches

1 NW Broomfield: 9.8 inches

2 SSW Boulder: 9.8 inches

1 W Wheat Ridge: 9.7 inches

9 SSE Gould: 9.6 inches

3 N Calhan: 9 inches

2 ENE Black Forest: 9 inches

1 SSW Lafayette: 9 inches

1 NE Brookvale: 9 inches

4 NE Nederland: 9 inches

2 E Crisman: 9 inches

1 SSE St. Mary’s Glacier: 9 inches

Silverton: 9 inches

1 ENE Westminster: 8.9 inches

1 NE Evergreen: 8.8 inches

1 SSW Boulder: 8.6 inches

1 NE Echo Lake: 8.4 inches

2 NNE Flacon: 8.3 inches

4 WSW Pine Junction: 8.3 inches

Highlands Ranch: 8.3 inches

Broomfield: 8.2 inches

1 SE Kassler: 8.2 inches

2 NNE Monument: 8

1 ENE Westminster: 8 inches

2 SW Black Forest: 7.5 inches

Elizabeth: 7.5 inches

3 ESE Black Forest: 7.5 inches

Denver International Airport: 7.1 inches

2 N Black Forest: 7 inches

2 W Firestone: 7 inches

4 E Denver: 7 inches

7 ENE Montrose: 7 inches

Sargents: 7 inches

4 NNW Mount Crested Butte: 7 inches

Palmer Lake: 6.9 inches

5 S Black Forest: 6.8 inches

1 NW Niwot: 6.8 inches

4 S Black Forest: 6.5 inches

3 E Monument: 6.5 inches

Evergreen: 6.5 inches

5 E Monument: 6.3 inches

7 ENE Monument: 6.3 inches

6 NE Black Forest: 6 inches

Flagler: 6 inches

4 S Black Forest: 6 inches

Louisville: 6 inches

3 NNE Mount Audubon: 6 inches

6 ESE Whitewater: 6 inches

8 SSE Rand: 6 inches

1 SE Littleton: 5.8 inches

2 NW Broomfield: 5.7 inches

1 NW Eagle: 5.7 inches

5 W Flacon: 5.5 inches

3 W Falcon: 5.5 inches

1 NW Erie: 5.5 inches

1 ESE Kassler: 5.5 inches

1 SW Pitkin: 5.5 inches

3 ESE Gypsum: 5.5 inches

Lafayette: 5.2 inches

3 N Peyton: 5 inches

4 ESE Falcon: 5 inches

Conifer: 5 inches

4 W Paonia: 5 inches

3 ESE Montrose: 5 inches

1 NE Grand Junction: 5 inches

1 W El Jebel: 5 inches

Hayden: 5 inches

1 S Parker: 4.8 inches

9 SE Cameron Pass: 4.8 inches

4 N Florissant: 4.6 inches

1 WSW Palisade: 4.5 inches

5 NW El Jebel: 4.4 inches

6 S Calhan: 4.3 inches

4 NNE Florissant: 4.3 inches

2 E Montrose: 4.3 inches

1 ESE Montrose: 4.1 inches

1 NE Black Forest: 4 inches

2 ESE Divide: 4 inches

Woodland Park: 4 inches

3 NE Cripple Creek: 4 inches

15 W Montrose: 4 inches

6 SSW Olathe: 4 inches

3 NNE Grand Junction: 4 inches

2 ENE Vail: 4 inches

5 W Toponas: 4 inches

Rangely: 4 inches

7 WNW Dove Creek: 4 inches

4 ENE Air Force Academy: 3.9 inches

1 E Edgewater: 3.9 inches

3 WNW Divide: 3.8 inches

Fruitvale: 3.8 inches

Oak Creek: 3.8 inches

4 NW Montrose: 3.7 inches

2 E Steamboat Springs: 3.7 inches

Carbondale: 3.7 inches

3 NE Air Force Academy: 3.5 inches

3 SSE Monument: 3.5 inches

3 NNE Falcon: 3.5 inches

1 E Clifton: 3.5 inches

7 NNW Peterson AFB: 3.4 inches

1 S Greeley: 3.3 inches

19 NW Delhi 3.3 inches