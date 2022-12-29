Slushy and slick conditions across the Denver metro area this morning

DENVER — Heavy snow fell across the Denver metro area overnight, but the storm is now quickly pushing east of I-25. We picked up around 5 to 8 inches of snow near Denver, with heavier totals south and west of downtown. Get ready for a slick and slushy morning commute.

Skies will clear out pretty fast today, with more sunshine and highs in the upper 30s this afternoon. We'll see a lot of melting later today and wet to slushy roads for the evening commute.

Friday will be cool and dry with highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase on Saturday with more snow developing in the mountains.

New Year's Day will be mild, with more mountain snow and a chance for snow in Denver and across the eastern plains. Light snow or flurries are expected next Monday and the weather will stay chilly and unsettled.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.