Colorado ski resorts prepare for season as snow falls in the high country.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A light dusting of snow covered parts of the high country Saturday as Colorado ski areas ramped up preparations for the upcoming ski season.

Snow fell in parts of the mountains overnight, with around 3 inches recorded near Fairplay, Floyd Hill and Aspen Park, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the San Juans until Sunday morning for 1 to 2 feet of snow above 8,500 feet. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the E. Sawatch mountains and Mosquito Range for 4 to 8 inches of new snow.

The central mountains should expect any additional snowfall accumulation under 1-2 inches.

Snowmaking machines have been busy at Loveland Ski Area as opening day is expected later this month or early November. The winter weather also kicked off snowmaking at Keystone Resort.

These are the snow totals for the past 48 hours as of 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the latest data from the NWS:

3 WNW Fairplay, CO 3.3

1 N Fairplay, CO 3

4 NNE Floyd Hill, CO 3

3 WNW Aspen Park, CO 3

2 SSE Blue Valley, CO 1.9

3 ESE Conifer, CO 1.5

2 ESE Pinecliffe, CO 0.9

Aspen Springs, CO 0.5

3 N Pinecliffe, CO 0.5

10 NW Kremmling, CO 0.5

3 SSW Evergreen, CO 0.5

5 SSW Garo, CO 0.5

2 SE Wilkerson Pass, CO 0.4