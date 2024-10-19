Some much needed moisture streams into Colorado

Sweater weather is finally here! It has been an incredibly warm October, but a strong winter-like storm is bringing those temperatures down quite a bit this weekend!

Colorado is parched, so this incoming storm is a welcome sight to see. The southwestern mountains will see the heaviest snow, with some light rain sticking around the city into Saturday.

Rain tapers off in town this afternoon, but highs will stay cool, only in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees in Denver.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the San Juans until Sunday morning for 1 to 2 feet of snow above 8,500 feet in elevation. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the E. Sawatch mountains and Mosquito Range for 4 to 8 inches of new snow. The Front Range mountains are not under any advisories. Travel along the higher mountain passes could be icy and slick.

National Weather Service in Boulder

This storm moves out of the metro area on Sunday. We'll see partly cloudy skies and a very slight chance of a few isolated showers. Highs will jump into the upper- 60s and low 70s on Sunday afternoon.

Warmer and drier weather will return early next week. Expect temperatures to soar into the 70s and plenty of sunshine all week long.

