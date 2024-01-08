Videos show blizzard blasting southeastern Colorado on Monday

DENVER — Blizzard conditions continued to hammer southern and southeastern Colorado as up to a foot of fresh snow blanketed portions of the state.

Numerous Colorado counties remained under a blizzard warning as wind gusts up to 75 mph and heavy snow created near zero visibility leading to dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo said the blizzard warning remained in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday for Colorado’s southeastern counties including Baca, Las Animas, Prowers, Bent, Kiowa, Otero, Cheyenne among other counties.

In Baca County, Laura C. shared video from her backyard showing high winds blasting snow, creating whiteout conditions early Monday morning.

In a separate video shared to ‘Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos’, Denver7’s photography group on Facebook, Cheryl P. showed the blizzard blasting her street with the neighborhood barely visible in the background.

Community snow reports via the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (CoCoRaHA)showed the following snowfall totals on Monday.



7.2 miles WSW Aguilar in Las Animas County: 12 inches

1.9 miles ENE Trinidad in Las Animas County: 6 inches

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said numerous main highways were closed including:



CO 109 in both directions between U.S. 160 and County Road Y (3 to 55 miles south of La Junta)

U.S. 50 in both directions between Bent Avenue and the Kansas state line

U.S. 385 in both directions between Granada and U.S. 40

I-25 southbound between CO 45 (south of Pueblo) and the end of I-25https://www.facebook.com/Denver7News/

Travel in the southern and southeastern portion of Colorado was discouraged Monday and anyone out on the roads is urged to travel with a winter survival kit.

CDOT says to keep a flashlight with extra batteries, gallon jug of water, jumper cables and a first aid kid, among other items.

