Denver weather: Unseasonably warm, high winds and fire weather watch by midweek

DENVER — Unseasonably warm conditions continued today with highs near-record. Heading into Tuesday morning, lows will be in the low to mid-40s with some increasing clouds.

Tuesday afternoon highs will remain well above average, with a few lower-elevation locations flirting with record warmth.

Wednesday brings the biggest impact of the week with different concerns, including damaging winds, mountain snow, and possible rain on the plains.

The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a fire weather watch from Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon for the Front Range Foothills, Denver metro area, and portions of Weld, Adams, and Arapahoe counties.



Winds: West 20–40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

Relative Humidity: As low as 15%

Impacts: Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread



Residents are advised to avoid outdoor fires and any activities that could spark a fire.

Strong winds are expected west of I-25, with near-critical fire weather conditions possible near the base of the foothills.

Winds become more widespread on Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing impacts to lower-elevation areas as well.

Light snowfall may develop in the mountains on Wednesday, while rain chances are possible along the metro and eastern plains.

Light mountain snow could linger into Thursday afternoon and evening.

This system is expected to bring cooler temperatures on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday through the weekend, warmer temperatures return for lower elevations.

