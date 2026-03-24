Denver weather: Record-challenging heat, then a quick cooldown Friday

DENVER — Tuesday could bring record-breaking temperatures to the Denver area, with highs expected in the low 80s. That would surpass the previous record high of 76 degrees.

The heat doesn’t stop there.

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Wednesday is expected to be even warmer, with afternoon highs reaching the mid-to-upper 80s.

Denver could even challenge its all-time March record high of 86 degrees on Wednesday.

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Winds are expected to stay relatively light; low humidity could lead to elevated critical fire weather conditions.

A shift arrives later in the week.

A cold front moving in on Thursday will bring cooler air and a slight chance of showers, mainly in the mountains.

By Friday, highs will drop into the 50s across the plains.

However, the cooldown won’t last long, as warmer air returns just in time for the weekend.

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