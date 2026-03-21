Colorado weather blog: Historically high temperatures and high fire danger Saturday, March 21

DENVER — It's a Denver7 Weather Action Day as record-breaking heat is expected to peak Saturday across the Denver area, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and potentially reaching 90 degrees.

Denver tied the warmest March temperature on record Friday at 85 degrees, and we’re poised to break that record today. The historic highs coupled with drought conditions are making for elevated fire danger across the state, with public safety officials warning that any spark is dangerous. Several large fires are already burning in the state, and red flag warnings are taking effect.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest weather impacts and alerts in the Colorado weather blog below. Refresh this page for updates.

Denver braces for record heat and elevated fire danger

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Saturday, March 21

11: 24 | Red Flag Warnings | Some areas of the state are now under a red flag warning as of 11 a.m. that extends through 11 p.m. Red flag warnings go into effect later today in other areas of the state.

National Weather Service, Pueblo

"Gusty winds and very low humidity values will bring a day of critical fire weather conditions to much of the region. With record high temperatures and dry fuels, any fires will grow rapidly. Avoid activities that could start a wildfire!" NWS Pueblo wrote in a post.

11:16 a.m. | Chama Canyon Fire | The fire burning in Costilla County is 50% contained and is currently at 141 acres, officials with Costilla County Office of Emergency Management said in a post Saturday morning. Read more here.

11:00 a.m. | State Line Fire | The Livermore Fire Protection District in Northern Colorado said early Saturday morning it was battling a fire half a mile west of U.S. 287 near the Wyoming state line. Officials said at 10:15 am. the fire was holding at 2 acres.

#statelinefire Update we have hand crews and waterlines deployed. Currently holding at 2 acres. pic.twitter.com/ysIaQGjZs9 — Livermore Fire Protection District (@FireLivermore) March 21, 2026

10:42 a.m. | 24 Fire | The Fremont County Sheriff's Office "heavy air firefighting operations" were resuming on the thousand-acre fire that broke out Wednesday. Evacuations remain in place within 2 miles of County Road F45 and State Highway 115, and an evacuation center is available Pathfinder Park in Florence. Read more on the fire here.

10:39 a.m. | High Temps| We're set to see historic highs today, with predicted temperatures spiking in the 90s in some areas.

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10:27 a.m. | Red Flag Warnings | A red flag warning for much of the state is set to take effect at 2 p.m. and stay in place through 10 p.m. Saturday.

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Editor's note: A previous version of this story included information about a high wind warning that was issued earlier this month. That information has been removed.