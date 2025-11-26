Denver weather: Chilly night ahead; big weather changes coming this weekend

DENVER — It will be a cool night with lows in the 20s.

The far northeast plains could see wind gusts up to 45 mph, while the high country may see gusts up to 65 mph tonight into Wednesday morning.

Chilly night ahead; big weather changes coming this weekend

Light snow showers are possible in the higher elevations, but accumulation will be minimal.

Across the metro, Tuesday night will be calm and chilly with lows in the 20s.

Northwesterly flow settles in on Wednesday, bringing dry weather and near-normal temperatures.

It’ll be a quiet day statewide, with calmer winds outside the mountains.

High pressure builds on Thursday and into Friday morning, keeping Thanksgiving mild, dry, and mostly clear — perfect for travel and outdoor plans.

Late Friday through the weekend, a strong trough may bring a return to winter. While models still vary, they agree on much colder air and a good chance of snow across north central and northeast Colorado.

Highs on the plains could stay below freezing, with lows in the teens.

Moderate mountain snowfall looks likely, with light snow possible across the plains.

Travel impacts, especially in the high country, are increasingly possible.

