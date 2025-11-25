Robert Dear, accused in Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood mass shooting, dies in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man who was charged with killing three people and wounding several others at a Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs in 2015, but has been repeatedly found incompetent, has died in custody.

According to Federal Bureau of Prisons records, Robert Dear died on Nov. 22, 2025.

Dear, 67, never faced a jury in connection with the shooting because doctors always found him incompetent to stand trial. He was previously diagnosed with a delusional disorder. His case had been in limbo since his arrest.

El Paso County Court Robert Dear (File photo)

This case began on Nov. 27, 2015.

That day, Dear, then-57 years old, went to the Planned Parenthood-Rocky Mountains clinic, on the north side of Colorado Springs, because it offered abortion services and he wanted to wage “war,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He brought four rifles, five handguns, two additional rifles, a shotgun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition, plus propane tanks, the department reported. Dear is accused of shooting multiple people and killing three, including a police officer, during a five-hour standoff. The victims were later identified as Ke'Arre M. Stewart, 29, Jennifer Markovsky, 36, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs Police Officer Garrett Swasey, 44.

By the time Dear was arrested, he had fired 198 bullets, the DOJ reported.

David Zalubowski/AP In this Nov. 28, 2015 file photo, police investigators work near a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colo., after a deadly shooting Friday. The man who acknowledges killing three people at the Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic will return to court for a discussion of his mental health. The hearing on Thursday, April 28, 2016, will focus on whether 57-year-old Robert Dear is competent to continue with his criminal case. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A few days after, he was charged with 179 felony counts in state court. During the hearing, he had several outbursts in which he said, “I’m guilty. There’s no trial” and “I’m a warrior for the babies.”

Following court-ordered mental competency evaluations, Dear was found not competent to proceed the following May. A judge ordered him to be confined at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo, where he has remained ever since.

He has been periodically examined since then, but was never deemed competent for trial.

In December 2019, federal charges were filed against Dear. A federal grand jury issued a 68-count indictment against him, which included 65 counts violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and three counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death where the killing is a murder.

One year later, the DOJ ruled that Dear would not face the death penalty.

There appeared to be some hope in restoring him in August 2022, when, during a three-day hearing in district court, experts in psychiatry who had worked with Dear were called by the prosecution and testified that they believed there was a 70% chance that antipsychotics would restore him to competency. Experts called by the defense testified that antipsychotics were unlikely to render him competent.

The following month, a judge ruled that Dear could be involuntarily medicated after he repeatedly refused to take antipsychotics. This was appealed, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled he could indeed be involuntarily medicated in June 2024.

According to our news partners at The Denver Post, in September 2025, a judge found that because Dear was still found mentally incompetent at that time, it was unlikely that additional treatment would improve his condition.

