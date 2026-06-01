Colorado weather: Strong to severe storms possible across Denver and eastern Colorado this week

DENVER — Monday will bring busy weather this afternoon, especially across Denver and eastern Colorado.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Denver and much of eastern Colorado under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms on Monday.

Denver7 forecaster Clara Faith has the full forecast in the video below:

Strong to severe storms possible across Denver & eastern Colorado this week

Storms are expected to develop near the Denver metro area after 2 o’clock this afternoon before moving to the northeastern plains. Some storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially during the early stages of storm development.

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Each afternoon this week, rounds of thunderstorms are expected with severe storms capable of producing hail and strong winds.

On Wednesday, the threat of severe weather decreases but thunderstorms remain in the forecast.

Temperatures are expected to be warm throughout the week, with highs near 80 degrees.

By the weekend, we could see afternoon highs near 90 degrees.

Looking ahead to next weekend, forecast models suggest warmer and drier weather may return to Colorado.

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