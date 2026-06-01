Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
33  WX Alerts
Denver7 | WeatherTodays Forecast

Actions

Colorado weather: Strong to severe storms possible across Denver and eastern Colorado this week

Denver and eastern Colorado are under a slight risk for severe storms Monday. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.
Futurecast for Today
Denver7
Futurecast for Today
Strong to severe storms possible across Denver & eastern Colorado this week
Super 7 Day Forecast
Posted

DENVER — Monday will bring busy weather this afternoon, especially across Denver and eastern Colorado.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Denver and much of eastern Colorado under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms on Monday.

Denver7 forecaster Clara Faith has the full forecast in the video below:

Strong to severe storms possible across Denver & eastern Colorado this week

Storms are expected to develop near the Denver metro area after 2 o’clock this afternoon before moving to the northeastern plains. Some storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially during the early stages of storm development.

Futurecast for Today

Each afternoon this week, rounds of thunderstorms are expected with severe storms capable of producing hail and strong winds.

On Wednesday, the threat of severe weather decreases but thunderstorms remain in the forecast.

Temperatures are expected to be warm throughout the week, with highs near 80 degrees.

By the weekend, we could see afternoon highs near 90 degrees.

Looking ahead to next weekend, forecast models suggest warmer and drier weather may return to Colorado.

Super 7 Day Forecast

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

480x360-d7 gives volunteer.png

Community

Denver7 Gives Volunteer Event: Farm preparations and planting in Boulder