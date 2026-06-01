One person dies, two seriously injured in hit-and-run Highlands Ranch crash, Douglas Co. sheriff's office says

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — One person has died and two others were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Highlands Ranch late Monday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver suspected in the wreck was reportedly traveling eastbound on E. Wildcat Reserve Parkway when the person went off the road and hit pedestrians on the sidewalk near Willowbridge Way.

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Watch the news conference with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in the video player below.

1 person dies, 2 with serious injuries in hit-and-run Highlands Ranch crash

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said a witness followed the hit-and-run suspect, helping law enforcement to take the suspect into custody.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of E. Wildcat Reserve Parkway and Willowbridge Way while the crash is cleaned up and investigated. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office expected Wildcat Reserve Parkway to remain closed for several hours.