Colorado sees wide-ranging snow totals as first impactful snowstorm of the season wraps up tonight

DENVER — Today’s storm packed a punch in some areas more than others, and the totals tell the story.

Here’s a quick look at how much snow fell across the state following the area's first impactful snowstorm of the season. These numbers come from National Weather Service (NWS) snow reports and the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS).



Genesee: 10.3"

9 NW Pagosa Springs: 8.3"

Wolf Creek: 8"

1 W Wheat Ridge: 7.5"

Arvada: 7.2"

1 N Littleton: 6.9"

1 SSE Denver: 6.5"

2 SW Golden: 6.1"

Lyons: 6.1"

3 NNE Broomfield: 6"

Idaho Springs: 6"

Fort Collins: 5.8"

1 SSW Fort Collins: 5.6"

2 WSW Lakewood: 5.5"

2 N Longmont: 5.5"

Meeker Park: 5.3"

Eldora: 5"

Boulder: 5"

Johnstown: 5"

1 W Lone Tree: 4.8"

5 SW Denver International Airport: 4.5"

1 SW Westminster: 4.1"

Castle Rock: 4"

Vail: 4"

1 NW Castle Pines: 3.5"

DIA: 3.5"

1 S Greeley: 3.3"

2 NE Thornton: 3.2"

Copper Mountain: 3"

Loveland Ski Area: 2"

Light snow is expected to linger throughout the early evening, mainly south of I-70, but will be over for the rest of the metro tonight.

We can expect shifting and calmer evenings.

Some roads remained mostly wet for much of the afternoon, but as temperatures dipped toward sunset, icy patches, especially south of Denver and in the foothills, were of concern.

Thursday morning will have dense to patchy fog, mainly north of Denver. By the afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s across the metro.

Winds will be the bigger story as pressure drops over northeast Colorado, kicking up gusty west to northwest winds along the foothills and higher terrain, with gusts around 40 mph.

Heading into the weekend, snow chances could return to the mountains.

The I-70 corridor could pick up 3–9 inches between Friday night and Sunday. However, for Denver, it’ll be mostly dry and gradually warmer, with highs in the 50s.

