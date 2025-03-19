Thousands of CORE members without power in Elbert, Douglas counties due to fast-moving storm

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Thousands of CORE Electric Cooperative members in Douglas and Elbert counties are without power as a fast-moving storm pushes through the area.

According to CORE's outage map, as of 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, 1,811 members are without power in Douglas County, and 1,761 members are without power in Elbert County.

In a post on X, the cooperative said the outages were due to damage caused by high winds.

CORE Electric Cooperative CORE outage map as of 9:41 p.m. on March 18, 2025

Members in Adams and Arapahoe counties are also experiencing outages. The outage map shows 344 without power in Adams and 337 without power in Arapahoe.

CORE Electric Cooperative

The Palmer Divide, including the city of Castle Rock, is under a winter weather advisory through Wednesday morning for snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

“Snow and blowing snow could reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less. Plan on difficult travel at times, especially late this evening,” said National Weather Service forecasters.

Blowing snow and low visibility are impacting roadways across the state.

Southbound Interstate 25 is closed near Monument after "multiple" crashes involving semi-trucks. CO 86 is closed in both directions from Kiowa to Interstate 70 (Limon), while US 24 is closed from Colorado Springs (mile marker 316) to Limon (mile marker 377).

US 6 (Loveland Pass) is closed from just east of Keystone to I-70 due to safety concerns. The Colorado Department of Transportation said many "spun-out vehicles" are being reported on the roadway.

For the latest road and travel conditions, visit COtrip.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated.