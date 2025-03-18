Blizzard warning issued for Colorado's northeastern plains Tuesday evening

DENVER – A fast-moving winter storm has triggered a blizzard warning for Colorado’s eastern plains starting Tuesday evening as heavy snow and poor visibility could impact travel, including on I-70 to the Kansas border.

“In terms of accumulation for the Denver metro area, we’re looking at little to none but across the eastern plains it’s a different story where heavier bands of snow will be likely overnight creating treacherous travel conditions with blowing winds and snow that may create limited visibility at times,” said Denver7 weather forecaster Katie LaSalle.

The blizzard warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday for portions of Elbert, Lincoln and Washington Counties which includes Matheson, Agate, Akron, Hugo, Cope, Otis, Limon and Last Change, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

NWS Boulder

“Travel is expected to become very difficult to impossible due to heavy snowfall, drifting snow, and low visibility. Road closures will be possible. Visibility will be near zero at times resulting in white out conditions. Travel will be treacherous and potentially life-threatening,” wrote NWS forecasters.

Along Colorado’s northeastern plains, expect periods of moderate to heavy bands of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning from Limon to Sterling before skies gradually clear out through the day on Wednesday.Between a half-inch to 1 inch per hour snowfall rates are possible wherever heavier bands of snow form, said the NWS.

NWS Boulder

A winter weather advisory also goes into effect starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday for portions of Logan, Sedgwick and Phillips Counties where up to 4 inches of snow is possible with wind gusts up to 55 mph, said the NWS.

The Palmer Divide will also go under a winter weather advisory, which includes the city of Castle Rock, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday morning for snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches and wind gusts up to 60 mph.“Snow and blowing snow could reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less. Plan on difficult travel at times, especially late this evening,” added NWS forecasters.

NWS Boulder

Along with the blizzard warning and winter weather advisories, a high wind warning goes in to effect for the plains starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon on Wednesday where wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible.

Denver is not under a winter weather alert, as of Tuesday afternoon, but windy conditions are expected on Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory remains in place until 6 a.m. Wednesday for a large portion of western Colorado.

“Anywhere between 4 and 10 inches of snow for Colorado’s northern Front Range mountains and areas near Aspen and Snowmass could see 6 to 12 inches,” added LaSalle. “Farther down to the south from Telluride to Crested Butte – where we really do need the snow – we’re looking at some pretty significant totals as well.”

Denver’s weather forecast for Wednesday snows a high of 45 degrees with blustery conditions before the system quickly moves out of Colorado and temperatures rebound into the upper 50s on Thursday and Friday.

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.