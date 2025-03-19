Blowing snow, low visibility forces closure of several highways across Colorado

MONUMENT, Colo. — Blowing snow and low visibility has forced the closure of several highways across Colorado.

In a post on X, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said multiple semis jack-knifed on southbound Interstate 25 near Monument due to low visibility.



Southbound I-25 is closed at South County Line Road (mile marker 163). It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

The Palmer Divide, including the city of Castle Rock, is under a winter weather advisory through Wednesday morning for snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

“Snow and blowing snow could reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less. Plan on difficult travel at times, especially late this evening,” said National Weather Service forecasters.

The fast-moving storm is also impacting other major roadways.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), CO 86 is closed in both directions from Kiowa to Interstate 70 (Limon), while US 24 is closed from Colorado Springs (mile marker 316) to Limon (mile marker 377).

US 6 (Loveland Pass) is closed from just east of Keystone to I-70 due to safety concerns. CDOT said many "spun-out vehicles" are being reported on the roadway.

For the latest road and travel conditions, visit COtrip.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated.